Personal views on Covid wrecking relationships in Switzerland

A recent survey reveals the negative impact differing views on Covid are having on relationships in Switzerland.

© Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime.com

62% of those surveyed said they were currently engaged in a disagreement over how the disease should be dealt with. And 26% had already broken off contact with someone as a result, reports SRF. Covid conflict is affecting young people the most.

Disagreements typically occur over views on the most appropriate level of restrictions, vaccination and the application of vaccination certificates.

The topic causes more conflict among younger people. 65% of those aged 35 to 65 and those aged 15 to 34 were involved in such disagreements, while 51% of those over 65 were.

Older people (21%) were also less likely to break off contact with someone over such conflict than the younger and middle aged (27%). According to Michael Hermann, who oversaw the study, the reasons for the age-based differences in behaviour are clear. The subject is less controversial among those over 65 because they face the greatest threat from Covid-19. By contrast, younger people fear the disease less and are often more affected by the response.

In addition, those opposed to vaccination were more likely to end up in arguments. More than three quarters (76%) of those against vaccination reported arguing about Covid-19 and almost a third (32%) had broken off contact with friends, colleagues or family members as a result. Among those who had not hesitated to get vaccinated, 57% had been involved in a dispute and 25% had broken off a relationship.

Women were more likely than men to end up in a dispute over the subject. Hermann thinks this is due to the more personal relationships women tend to have with each other.

In addition to shortening lives and leaving some people with Long Covid, it seems the virus has also had a corrosive effect on relationships and society.

