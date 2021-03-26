Covid: 50% of Switzerland might need to wait until late July for a vaccination

Under the federal government’s worst case scenario, 4.3 million adults representing 50% of Switzerland’s population might need to wait until the second half of July 2021 to receive an initial shot of vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

This group of 4.3 million includes all adults under 65 who don’t have certified health issues that put them at higher risk of death from the virus. Under the best case scenario this group could receive their first shots in the first half of June 2021.

So far all those over 75 living in nursing homes along with staff working in these homes (group P1a) have already been offered two shots.

All those over 65 and younger people with certified health issues that put them at higher risk of death (group P1b) should have all been offered at least one shot of vaccine by the second half of April 2021 under all scenarios.

The next group, those working with Covid-19 patients (P2), should have been offered at least one shot by the first half of May under the worst case scenario and the second half of April 2021 under the most optimistic forecast.

The remaining three groups, which include people under 65 without specific high risk health issues, are those in close contact with high risk individuals (P3), people living or working in shared accommodation (P4) and the remainder of the adult population (P5). These groups will be vaccinated in priority order and could have to wait until the second half of July 2021 to be offered a vaccination, according to government forecasts.

Vaccination started in Switzerland on 23 December 2020.

Vaccinations against the SARS-CoV-2 virus are free and optional.

