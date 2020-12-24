Covid: first person vaccinated in Switzerland

On Wednesday, a 90-year old resident of an old age home in Luzern, Switzerland, was vaccinated against Covid-19. She was the first person to be vaccinated against the disease in Switzerland.

© Vetre Antanaviciute-meskauskiene | Dreamstime.com

Older vulnerable people in four other Swiss cantons have been vaccinated since.

107,000 doses of the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine arrived in Switzerland on Tuesday and have been redistributed to the cantons by Switzerland’s army.

To be effective the vaccine needs to be given twice around three weeks apart.

The vaccination programme will be the largest ever undertaken in Switzerland. The federal government is responsible for buying the vaccines, and with the help of the army, distributing them to Switzerland’s cantons, which are responsible for administering it.

The vaccination is free of charge. Access to it is determined by the health authorities. It will be offered to the most vulnerable first.

The authorities in the canton of Luzern expect the whole population there to have access to Covid-19 vaccinations by the end of spring 2021. By the beginning of autumn they expect that everyone who wants to be vaccinated will have been vaccinated.

More on this:

