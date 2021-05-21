Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / News & features / Business & Economy / Sharp drop in hours worked in Switzerland in 2020

Sharp drop in hours worked in Switzerland in 2020

By Leave a Comment

The total number of hours worked in Switzerland in 2020 dropped by nearly 4% compared to 2019, announced the Federal Statistical Office this week.

© Thanasak Boonchoong | Dreamstime.com

In a year marked by the Covid-19 pandemic total hours worked in Switzerland dropped by nearly 300 million or 3.7% compared to the previous year.

In 2019, 7.9 billion hours of work were clocked up in Switzerland. In 2020, this figure fell to 7.6 billion.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest falls in hours worked were in the hotel and restaurant (-29%), transport (-7%) and retail (-6%) sectors.

In a few sectors, such as government administration (+5%), agriculture (+2%) and finance and insurance (+2%) the number of hours worked rose.

The number of hours worked in the health and social sector was virtually unchanged (+0.2%).

More on this:
Federal Statistical Office data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp