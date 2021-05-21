Sharp drop in hours worked in Switzerland in 2020

The total number of hours worked in Switzerland in 2020 dropped by nearly 4% compared to 2019, announced the Federal Statistical Office this week.

© Thanasak Boonchoong | Dreamstime.com

In a year marked by the Covid-19 pandemic total hours worked in Switzerland dropped by nearly 300 million or 3.7% compared to the previous year.

In 2019, 7.9 billion hours of work were clocked up in Switzerland. In 2020, this figure fell to 7.6 billion.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest falls in hours worked were in the hotel and restaurant (-29%), transport (-7%) and retail (-6%) sectors.

In a few sectors, such as government administration (+5%), agriculture (+2%) and finance and insurance (+2%) the number of hours worked rose.

The number of hours worked in the health and social sector was virtually unchanged (+0.2%).

Federal Statistical Office data (in French)

