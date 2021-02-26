Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Nearly three quarters of Swiss university students have side jobs, finds study

Nearly three quarters of Swiss university students have side jobs, finds study

By Leave a Comment

A study published by Switzerland’s Federal Statistical Office found that 73% of students in tertiary education did paid work alongside their studies.

© Golubovystock | Dreamstime.com

The study, which took place in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic, also looked at how students spend their time, where they live and how they finance their studies.

Roughly three-quarters (73%) of students had a job, a percentage that has dropped from 78% in 2005.

Earnings from such jobs accounted for 39% of students’ monthly income. The largest percentage of their income was financial contributions made by family members (52%). Scholarships and loans (4%) and other resources (5%) made up the rest. Contributions from family were highest among students under 20 (79%) and lowest among those 30-25 (23%).

On average, students did 9.7 hours of paid work per week in addition to their studies. 34% worked less than 20% of a standard work week, 16% between 21-40%, 12% between 41-60%, 7% between 61-80% and 4% more than 80%. The number of weekly hours worked was the same in 2020 as it was in 2009.

A large percentage of students lived at home. In 2020, 41% of students lived with their parents, a percentage that has risen over the years from 37% in 2005. The percentage was highest (58%) among those under 20.

The most difficult region for students to find an apartment or room away from home was the Lake Geneva region where 54% reported difficulties finding something. Eastern Switzerland was the easiest (11%). Zurich (41%), Central Switzerland (22%), Mittelland (23%) and Ticino (33%) were in between.

More on this:
Federal Statistical Office data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.