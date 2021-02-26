Nearly three quarters of Swiss university students have side jobs, finds study

A study published by Switzerland’s Federal Statistical Office found that 73% of students in tertiary education did paid work alongside their studies.

© Golubovystock | Dreamstime.com

The study, which took place in 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic, also looked at how students spend their time, where they live and how they finance their studies.

Roughly three-quarters (73%) of students had a job, a percentage that has dropped from 78% in 2005.

Earnings from such jobs accounted for 39% of students’ monthly income. The largest percentage of their income was financial contributions made by family members (52%). Scholarships and loans (4%) and other resources (5%) made up the rest. Contributions from family were highest among students under 20 (79%) and lowest among those 30-25 (23%).

On average, students did 9.7 hours of paid work per week in addition to their studies. 34% worked less than 20% of a standard work week, 16% between 21-40%, 12% between 41-60%, 7% between 61-80% and 4% more than 80%. The number of weekly hours worked was the same in 2020 as it was in 2009.

A large percentage of students lived at home. In 2020, 41% of students lived with their parents, a percentage that has risen over the years from 37% in 2005. The percentage was highest (58%) among those under 20.

The most difficult region for students to find an apartment or room away from home was the Lake Geneva region where 54% reported difficulties finding something. Eastern Switzerland was the easiest (11%). Zurich (41%), Central Switzerland (22%), Mittelland (23%) and Ticino (33%) were in between.

More on this:

Federal Statistical Office data (in French)

