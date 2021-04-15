Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / News & features / Business & Economy / Minimum wage hurting young people in Swiss canton

Minimum wage hurting young people in Swiss canton

By Leave a Comment

Around three years ago, the Swiss canton of Jura introduced a minimum wage of CHF 20 an hour (US$ 21.65). Now there is political pressure relook at the move, according to RTS.

© Kasto80 | Dreamstime.com

A group of cantonal parliamentarians from the PDC (CVP) is pushing for a review of the situation in response to pressure from some young people.

The group says that the CHF 20 floor on hourly wages is having a negative effect on the employment prospects of some job seekers, particularly young people in education, and it is demanding changes.

Apart from a few exceptions, companies offering internships and traineeships must pay a minimum of CHF 20 an hour, a level of remuneration that some employers cannot support, said Magali Voillat, a member of Jura’s parliament and the PDC.

In an interview with RTS, Voillat gave the example of students training to work in childcare. Work experience is required to gain entry into some courses for this. However, some students are finding it difficult to find the necessary work experience. When minimum wages are high it makes sense for employers to take on qualified people with experience rather than those without these things.

In addition, some students are finding it difficult to find side jobs that help them to support themselves while they study.

The effects of minimum wages are controversial. According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) a comprehensive reviews of about 70 studies in high-income countries shows that estimates range between large negative employment effects to small positive effects. Many studies have shown the effects are minimal in either direction.

However, there is likely to be a tipping point. At a certain minimum wage point businesses will be unable to absorb or pass on the extra cost to customers. At that point businesses could look for ways to automate jobs away, something some Swiss supermarkets are beginning to do with self checkout. In other cases the supply of products or services may shrink. If fewer trainee childcare staff are taken on, then in time, there may be fewer nursery places available.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp