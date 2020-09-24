Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / 2500 students quarantined at Lausanne’s hotel school

2500 students quarantined at Lausanne’s hotel school

By Leave a Comment

Around three quarters of the students at the hotel school of Lausanne (EHL) have been placed in quarantine after a number of students tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, reported RTS.

EHL – source Wikipedia

The 2,500 students affected will be isolated until 28 September 2020 to stop the spread of the virus.

The Swiss canton of Vaud, where recorded infections recently reached 213 per 100,000 over 14 days, is currently Switzerland’s Covid-19 hotspot.

Eleven students spread across three course groups at EHL tested positive. In an interview, Karim Boubaker, the canton’s chief doctor, said a number of parties had taken place among the students. The degree of mixing meant contact tracing would not be able to effectively identify all possible infections.

The decision to quarantine the students was taken by the cantonal medical authority, the department of health and the canton’s education department.

EHL said it was taking all necessary measures to continue teaching and strengthen health and sanitation measures on campus. Live courses will continue online, said the school.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.