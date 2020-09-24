2500 students quarantined at Lausanne’s hotel school

Around three quarters of the students at the hotel school of Lausanne (EHL) have been placed in quarantine after a number of students tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, reported RTS.

EHL – source Wikipedia

The 2,500 students affected will be isolated until 28 September 2020 to stop the spread of the virus.

The Swiss canton of Vaud, where recorded infections recently reached 213 per 100,000 over 14 days, is currently Switzerland’s Covid-19 hotspot.

Eleven students spread across three course groups at EHL tested positive. In an interview, Karim Boubaker, the canton’s chief doctor, said a number of parties had taken place among the students. The degree of mixing meant contact tracing would not be able to effectively identify all possible infections.

The decision to quarantine the students was taken by the cantonal medical authority, the department of health and the canton’s education department.

EHL said it was taking all necessary measures to continue teaching and strengthen health and sanitation measures on campus. Live courses will continue online, said the school.

