FILM: LA BATAILLE DE GAULLE ***1/2 – the story of Charles de Gaulle’s move to England

5 June 2026

LA BATAILLE DE GAULLE: L’ÂGE DE FER ***1/2 (vo French)

This historical film by Antonin Baudry is the first part of the quite incredible story of Charles de Gaulle’s move to England in June 1940, in the midst of WWII. Many have never quite understood de Gaulle’s decision to leave France at that time rather than accept defeat and an armistice, as did Marshal Pétain.

However, this then little-known brigadier general was neither disloyal nor abandoning his country, but pursuing a stubborn dream of resisting capitulation to Germany by creating “La France libre” abroad. His was a huge gamble, and this grandiose film – with its second part coming out next month – tries to set the record straight. And does it with great aplomb.

Director and screenwriter Baudry, a former diplomat and the maker of one previous film, “Le Chant du Loup”, has said it took him reading hundreds of books and some six years to create this opus about de Gaulle’s seemingly risky undertaking. With a vast cast of historical figures (played by the likes of Benoit Magimel, Mathieu Kassovitz, Thierry Lhermitte), and de Gaulle’s unwavering bravado portrayed by the perfectly picked Armenian/French Simon Abkarian, along with Simon Russell Beale as Churchill, this is not simply a biopic of de Gaulle but an important segment of history. Lengthy but necessary.

COSMOS ***1/2 (vo Spanish)

This is a film of delicate poetry – both visual and emotional. A black-and-white tale, about an elegant widow (a stunning Angela Molina) who is ill and facing death in her home in a village in the Yucatán, and a lonely, mystical Mayan man whose house has been demolished, illustrates how they meet by chance in this beautifully filmed elegy.

Two lives that have nothing to do with each other – but how the generosity of one, and the simplicity of the other, bring them together.

Lausanne-born director and photographer Germinal Roaux is known for films exploring contrasting stories and relationships, such as “Left Foot, Right Foot” and “Fortuna”.

This one is a moment of quiet gentleness, not to be missed.

(Showing at the Grütli)

SIRI HUSTVEDT – Dance around the Self ***

I had never heard of the writer Siri Hustvedt, but of course knew of, and had read, the works of her husband, Paul Auster. This detailed and engaging documentary, by German director Sabine Lidl, about Hustvedt’s trajectory before and during her forty years of a fulfilled marriage with Auster, is a fascinating, intellectual journey through a life fully lived.

The documentary takes us from her peaceful, rural childhood in Minnesota to a rich literary life in New York, her happy home with Auster in Brooklyn, and her many international travels, artistic friends, books, awards and a lovely, talented daughter, reflecting an exceptionally deep, successful existence.

Especially recommended for book lovers, it recently won the best documentary film prize at the German Lola Awards.

(Showing at the Grütli)

L’ABANDON *** (vo French)

This shocking and tragic account of a real event that occurred in France in 2020 is treated with careful attention to the facts by director Vincent Garenq. A decent and dedicated teacher, Samuel Paty (a touching Antoine Reinartz), becomes enmeshed in accusations of insulting a religion through false exaggerations on social media.

The facts snowball into dangerous allegations about his intentions, and nefarious forces begin demanding severe retribution towards him.

Except for a concerned principal (Emmanuelle Bercot), most of his colleagues fail to support him, the police underestimate the seriousness of the accusations, and the religious fanatics grow ever more vicious online. He is eventually decapitated by one of them as he leaves school one day. Horrific – and yes, abandoned.

SCARY MOVIE –

This umpteenth parody of horror films by the Wayans family is the ultimate dumbing-down of society. Such constant below-the-belt vulgarity. Such hollow, stupid, cringeworthy gags, and all aimed especially at adolescents. This is what Hollywood, and its best Trump-buddy Paramount, are feeding the future citizens of the world as ‘entertainment’.

Would you believe they have bought continuous advertising on Geneva’s bus lines? TPG, shame on you for selling out, and further brainwashing our youth!

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

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