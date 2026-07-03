FILM: The second half of DE GAULLE’s battle ****

3 July 2026

You have an amazing choice this week – an important historical gem; a wild blockbuster; a gentle animated love story; and a cruel Robin Hood. Take your pick…

I am including the previously published review of the first part of this two-part historical film, as it explains the background to both films.

LA BATAILLE DE GAULLE: L’ÂGE DE FER ***1/2 (vo French)

This historical film by Antonin Baudry is the first part of the quite incredible story of Charles de Gaulle’s move to England in June 1940, in the midst of WWII. Many have never quite understood de Gaulle’s decision to leave France at that time rather than accept defeat and an armistice, as did Marshal Pétain.

However, this then little-known brigadier general was neither disloyal nor abandoning his country, but pursuing a stubborn dream of resisting capitulation to Germany by creating “La France libre” abroad. His was a huge gamble, and this grandiose film – with its second part coming out next month – tries to set the record straight. And does it with great aplomb.

Director and screenwriter Baudry, a former diplomat and the maker of one previous film, “Le Chant du Loup”, has said it took him reading hundreds of books and some six years to create this opus about de Gaulle’s seemingly risky undertaking. With a vast cast of historical figures and de Gaulle’s unwavering bravado portrayed by the perfectly picked Armenian/French Simon Abkarian, along with Simon Russell Beale as Churchill, this is not simply a biopic of de Gaulle but an important segment of history. Lengthy but necessary.

LA BATAILLE DE GAULLE : J’écris ton nom. **** (vo French)

This second part of de Gaulle’s WWII exploits by director Antonin Baudry is even better than the first. It is a grand, spectacular film further exploring the turbulent wartime events from the summer of 1943 until the end of the war in 1945.

It feels more personal, the timelines and characters are clearer, and it is even more moving as we watch the buildup to crucial battles in North Africa alongside the British army, where the dauntless General Philippe Leclerc (Niels Schneider), fiercely loyal to de Gaulle, proved his mettle in resisting the German army.

Baudry shows how de Gaulle, brilliantly portrayed by Simon Abkarian, manoeuvred his way between not only Churchill, but also the unconvinced U.S. President Roosevelt (Campbell Scott), General Eisenhower, the many French politicians wary of his growing importance, and the wily General Giraud (Thierry Lhermitte) who wanted to lead both the army and France.

This time Baudry has added the great martyred Resistance leader Jean Moulin, a fervent ally of de Gaulle. We follow his desperate exploits alongside his brave underground fighters, including the lovely Livia (Anamaria Vartolomei), trying constantly to evade the Gestapo.

Based on the nonfiction book “A Certain Idea of France: The Life of Charles de Gaulle” by English author Julian Jackson, this is a powerful and emotional narrative and a monumental homage to France, de Gaulle and his obstinate fight for ‘La France libre’.

Here’s a grand film for a grand leader – the kind they don’t make anymore – honourable, dedicated to his country and a man of great vision.

SUPERGIRL ***

This is not the Supergirl you imagined. In this new DC Universe version, she is a constantly partying, drug-taking, loner of a wild girl who trusts no one but her cute little CGI dog named Krypto. Unlike her fearless, optimistic cousin Superman, who was raised by loving human parents, she has been emotionally scarred by her frightening years on the dying planet of Krypton.

The film begins with Supergirl – played as a flawed, feisty blond by the sassy Milly Alcock (from the TV series, “House of the Dragon”) – celebrating her 23rd birthday all around the galaxy as an irresponsible, continuously hungover bad girl. You wonder where this supposedly heroic yarn is going.

For an enjoyable film, characters need to develop, and our wasted Kara begins her transformation to a valiant, epic Supergirl when she meets a teenager (Eve Ridley) whose whole family has been killed by the marauding Brigands led by Krem, a super-nasty villain. Krem is played by the charismatic Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts, whose impressive international films include “Rust and Bone”, “Far from the Madding Crowd” and “A Bigger Splash”.

Let’s not get into too many details, but the film (directed by Craig Gillespie) becomes an exciting revenge chase across the galaxy, with Kara helping the teenager and also trying to save her adorable doggie Krypto who has been poisoned, while becoming the Supergirl we expect. It’s a fun, exhilarating and finally satisfying blockbuster.

IN WAVES *** (vo French, English subtitles)

In colourful LA, two young people meet and fall deeply in love. The boy is a shy skateboarder, while the girl is a passionate surfer. This animation film by the French/Vietnamese director Phuong Mai Nguyen is based on a true story made into a comic book by AJ Dungo, dedicated to the love of his life.

How is it possible that these simple hand-drawn figures can become so achingly human and even move one to tears, as the real-life story of Kristen the surfer unfolds.

With its warm colours and flowing contours, the film carries one through the joys and liberation of true love, of sacrifice for that love and finally a beautiful homage to it.

It’s a sad tale but an elevating, unforgettable one.

THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD ***

This latest version of our legendary hero Robin Hood (an excellent Hugh Jackman, finally) is like telling a wide-eyed child that Santa Claus doesn’t exist. It hurts.

And how does one rate the work, for it’s both gruellingly dark and vicious, but also brilliantly filmed and acted? Not easy.

The first third of the story, which insists that Robin was a plunderer and killer alongside his Little John, is intensely brutal and sinister. You may want to leave – don’t.

For when he ends up badly bruised in a religious mission and refuge for lepers on an isolated island, the light reappears, colours come back and life seems to be renewed.

Sister Brigid, played by a radiant Jodie Comer, nurses him back to health and towards his slow path to a certain sort of redemption. On the island he is known as Randolph and becomes close to a frightened little girl, who seems to be part of the path that will raise him above what he was.

It’s beautifully filmed by director Michael Sarnoski and may finally make up for destroying your belief in Santa Claus. Your patience has been rewarded.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

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