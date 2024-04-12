FILM: The Promised Land – a film not to miss!

12 April 2024.

By Neptune

KING’S LAND (The Promised Land) ***1/2 (vo Danish, German)

In this historical epic, Danish director Nikolaj Arcel pits two vastly different men against each other in 18th century Denmark. One is a decent, lowly captain from the army who wants to develop the barren peninsula of Jutland (sort of the wild west of Denmark), and the other is a ruthless young nobleman who does not want any intrusion on his lands.

The grandeur of the film is the incredible will and perseverance of the impoverished captain, starting from the King’s court where he is reluctantly given permission to work on the land, to the years of hardship that he endures in his stubborn belief that he can create a flourishing colony on that desolate earth. The renowned Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen brings him to life with incredible force, both rough and moving, but with an innate integrity.

The vastness of the countryside, the bandits who attack frequently, the people the captain hires, including a couple fleeing from the psychotic nobleman, and a little gypsy girl whom nobody wants – they all become a part of his harsh existence. But the constant menace is the power-hungry nobleman who is determined to run him off his territory.

Arcel, who made the award-winning “A Royal Affair” in 2012, another historical gem set in 18th century Denmark but based in the court of Christian VII, has embellished this one with superb acting, magnificent vistas, an understanding of the pioneering spirit, plus a grand romance.

Once again, here is a film not to miss!

BLACKBIRD, BLACKBIRD, BLACKBERRY **1/2 (vo Georgian)

This is a strange film. It is about a big, outsider of a woman who is no great beauty, but proud of her existence despite her loneliness. She lives in a rural part of Georgia, not in the U.S., but the one next to Russia.

She runs a sort of grocery store, starts an affair with one of her delivery men, and does not bend to the gossip of the women in the village. This is the story of an independent woman in a backward environment. It does not fully explain her connections to her family or her associates, but one feels that she is rooted in her surroundings, however solitary.

Directed by Elena Naveriani, herself from Georgia but living here in Switzerland since many years, this film just won her the award for best Swiss film of the year, despite it being filmed entirely in her native country and language.

It’s a strange, austere, hypnotic sort of film.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

