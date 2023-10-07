FILM: LE PROCÈS GOLDMAN  ****

6 October 2023.

LE PROCÈS GOLDMAN **** (vo French)

This is one powerful showpiece on the judgement of a man who admits to various burglaries that he has committed but has now been given a retrial for the murder charges of two pharmacists, which he has all along vehemently denied.

Based on a true, sensational case which took place in 1975, the acting is brilliant all around, especially by Arieh Worthalter who plays the defendant Pierre Goldman, the left-wing militant who seems to have come to court with a rowdy cheering gallery.

For this is not only his trial: as Goldman turns the proceedings into his own personal judgement of the anti-Semitic, anti-racist feelings of France at the time. In fact his lawyers have a hard time controlling his outbursts which become more political and fiery as the trial advances and may be detrimental to his defence.

The entire film takes place only in the courtroom, but is so perfectly conceived and directed by Cédric Kahn that one is completely immersed in the intensity of the pros and cons of the case, and impressed by the justice and egalitarian method of the French judicial system.

In fact, the patience and respect the judges have for the defendant is a fine example of ‘innocent before found guilty’. It’s an excellent study of fairness in the courts, and a film one does not forget.

BERNADETTE *** (vo French)

Another French film to recommend is quite the opposite style – Bernadette, a delightful depiction of the years of Bernadette and Jacques Chirac at the Élysée which is light and funny and at the same time revelatory. It’s about the personal life of the French presidential couple and the wife’s toil to establish herself as the first lady of France.

With the lead played with a wonderful tongue-in-cheek touch by Catherine Deneuve, the grande dame of French cinema, who to her credit is always happy to take on quirky roles, and supported by Denis Podalydes as the hapless advisor planted on her and Michel Vueillermoz as her faithless husband (did you know he was in bed with his mistress on the night Lady Di died?), this almost farcical romp through the French political scene during those years will leave you smiling and quite a lot more knowledgeable.

AT THE ZÜRICH FILM FESTIVAL

(28/9 – 8/10/2023)

Thoughts onthe train back to Geneva this Thursday:

Last week I suggested cinephiles attend this Swiss film festival (a mere 3-hour train ride from Geneva) which has grown tremendously since its start in October of 2005. For me it has surpassed Locarno, the once top cinema event of the country. Each year the Zurich festival brings together a vast and fine selection of films from around the world, spreading a unique “green” carpet to welcome the many top stars who are invited to pick up their “Golden Eye” awards for their career achievements, and offering various masterclasses by them and other specialists in the cinema world.

A few of this year’s illustrious guests and awardees were Jessica Chastain, Ethan Hawke, Diane Kruger, Mads Mikkelsen and directors Margarethe von Trotta and Todd Haynes.

The screenings all over town (from the Arena and Frame multiplexes to the smaller art cinemas around the central festival tent in the Bellevue area next to the Opera and the lake) are usually quickly sold out, with tickets going from about 14 to over 60 francs, depending on the time of screening, the glitter and guest of the occasion. Expensive city.

From the films I managed to see this year, my favourites were :

EIN GANZES LEBEN, the very moving, gentle tale from Austria/Germany, of a modest mountain man and his tragic life that is nevertheless illuminated by his deep decency and commitment.

IN THE LAND OF SAINTS AND SINNERS, another intense thriller from the Ireland of the IRA years, starring Liam Neeson, who redeems himself here from those commercial “Taken” films.

THE PALACE, an absolute hoot of a satire about the spoiled rich during New Year’s celebrations of the year 2000 at the Palace hotel in Gstaad, by the always-brilliant Roman Polanski. Belly-laughs all the way, if you understand true farce.

THE PROMISED LAND (Bastarden), a Danish tale much like a northern Western about an impoverished but determined retired Captain who sets out against all odds to develop the barren Jutland Heath in northern Denmark of the 18th century. Mads Mikkelsen is once again perfect portraying a man of incredible courage and honour.

SALTBURN, a sensual, beautifully-filmed English story about a misfit (from poor, druggy parents) at Oxford who learns how to climb up the social and monied ladder. A fascinating coming-of-age tale.

And exceptional documentaries such as ANSELM by Wim Wenders, about the genius German painter and sculptor of gigantic dimensions; CATCHING FIRE – THE STORY OF ANITA PALLENBERG, about the woman who had almost all the Rolling Stones in love with her; and CANNES UNCUT, about the Everest of film festivals.

I will keep you further informed if and when these arrive on our Suisse-Romande screens.

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland.

