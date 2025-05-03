No more vegan chicken – Swiss court bans animal names for plant-based products

This week, Switzerland’s highest court has ruled that plant-based meat alternatives may no longer carry names that directly refer to animals, such as “vegan pork” or “plant-based chicken”, reported RTS.

The Federal Court sided with the federal government in its appeal against a Zurich-based producer, Planted Foods, requiring it to rename several of its products.

Terms describing preparation methods—such as “steak”, “sausage”, or “minced”—remain permitted. Thus, “soy sausage”, “cereal slices”, or “lentil steak” remain acceptable.

The ruling overturns a previous decision by Zurich’s Administrative Court, which had rejected the cantonal food lab’s concerns and allowed the use of animal-related names. In contrast, the Federal Court found that names like planted chicken, like chicken, or like pork were misleading for consumers, especially when the products contain no meat.

The court based its decision in part on EU legislation and case law. Switzerland has aligned itself closely with European food labelling standards, following a 2017 overhaul of its food law.

A majority of the judges argued that food products not made from animal flesh should not bear the name of an animal species. The underlying principle is simple, if technical: a plant-based patty cannot be labelled a “beef steak”. But descriptors of form or cooking style, such as steak, slice, patty or sausage, remain allowable.

One judge noted that the contested labels serve a marketing function. They are designed not only for vegan consumers but also to appeal to flexitarians or the curious, suggesting equivalence with real meat. In this context, preventing confusion among consumers was a key element of their decision.

