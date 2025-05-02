Hamas officially banned in Switzerland from 15 May

From 15 May 2025, Hamas will be banned in Switzerland, under a five-year measure approved by the Federal Council on Wednesday, reported RTS. Parliament had given the green light for a ban in December 2024, following the attacks by the Islamist group in October 2023.

Hamas © Beth Baisch | Dreamstime.com

The ban, drawn up at Parliament’s request, targets not only Hamas itself but also affiliated bodies and front organisations. Groups acting on Hamas’s behalf or under its orders will also fall within the ban’s scope.

The government said the decision aims to bolster internal and external security, streamline criminal investigations and curb terrorist financing. Authorities cited the need to prevent Switzerland from becoming a haven for Hamas or its proxies.

The move is designed to enhance preventive policing, making it easier to issue entry bans or deportation orders. It aims also to improve intelligence-sharing with foreign counterparts on suspicious financial flows, helping to provide greater transparency and oversight.

During parliamentary debates, some on the left sought to narrow the ban’s scope, warning it could hamper NGOs working on peace building or humanitarian aid. Justice Minister Beat Jans assured lawmakers that such activities would remain legal, and that the law includes exemptions to allow such work.

For an organisation to be banned, the Federal Council must show it has clear links to Hamas. The parliamentary security committees will be consulted for guidance on implementing the ban. In addition, applying the ban may be challenged before the Federal Administrative Court.

The government opted not to introduce a specific criminal offence: existing penal code provisions already outlaw support for terrorist or criminal organisations, and allow penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

The ban is set to expire after five years, though Parliament may extend it.

