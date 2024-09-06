Swiss government wants to ban Hamas for 5 years

On 4 September 2024, Switzerland’s Federal Council told parliament that it wants the organisation Hamas banned in Switzerland for five years, reported RTS.

In addition, the ban would cover organisations connected to Hamas so that they cannot be used as cover for the group. Groups acting on Hamas’ orders would also be included.

The Federal Council did not set out any potential criminal penalties for those found participating in or supporting the group as penalties are already set out in the penal code in relation to participation and support of criminal and terrorist organisations. These include prison sentences of up to 20 years.

Any ban would be subject to a potential appeal via Switzerland’s Federal Administrative Tribunal.

