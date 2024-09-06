Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss government wants to ban Hamas for 5 years

Swiss government wants to ban Hamas for 5 years

By Leave a Comment

On 4 September 2024, Switzerland’s Federal Council told parliament that it wants the organisation Hamas banned in Switzerland for five years, reported RTS.

Hamas © Abed Rahim Khatib | Dreamstime.com

In addition, the ban would cover organisations connected to Hamas so that they cannot be used as cover for the group. Groups acting on Hamas’ orders would also be included.

The Federal Council did not set out any potential criminal penalties for those found participating in or supporting the group as penalties are already set out in the penal code in relation to participation and support of criminal and terrorist organisations. These include prison sentences of up to 20 years.

Any ban would be subject to a potential appeal via Switzerland’s Federal Administrative Tribunal.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp