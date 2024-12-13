Le News

Switzerland bans Hamas and its content

This week, Switzerland’s federal government approved a five-year ban on Hamas, reported RTS. The ban will prevent the organisation from using Switzerland as a refuge. It will also make it illegal for anyone in Switzerland to like or forward digital content related to the organisation.

After being accepted by a majority of the Council of States, a majority of the National Council, Switzerland’s parliament, voted in favour of the ban. There were 168 votes versus 6. Some members of the Green Party abstained.

The decision is aimed at ensuring Switzerland’s internal security, making it easier to fight against the funding of terrorism via the courts, and making it harder for such organisations to operate from Switzerland.

Once the ban is in place, people in Switzerland will have to pay more attention to who they support with with money and encouragement on and off social media, says one expert.

Mirjam Eser Davolio, a researcher at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences focused on the prevention of extremism among young people, told SRF that anyone who likes or forwards content or groups associated with Hamas is committing a criminal offense. However, not all young people and young adults are aware of this, she said. They need to be made aware of it.

