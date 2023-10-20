Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / News & Politics / Current affairs / Bern professor dismissed after praising Hamas

Bern professor dismissed after praising Hamas

By Leave a Comment

This week, a professor at the University of Bern was dismissed after publishing messages on X praising the attacks on Israelis by Hamas, reported RTS.

University of Bern © Denis Linine | Dreamstime.com

On Tuesday, the university announced its decision to terminate the professor’s employment, describing the incident as unacceptable while underlining that it condemns all forms of violence. In addition, the university launched an administrative enquiry covering the whole department of middle east studies.

According to the newspaper 20 Minutes, which revealed the incident, tweets in Arabic published on 7 October 2023 praised the attacks by Hamas in southern Israel, describing them as the best birthday present ever received. In another tweet the individual responded to a Hamas video with the words “Shabbat Shalom”, a Hebrew salutation wishing someone a good weekend or religious celebration. The tweets have since been deleted.

The university said that it was an unprecedented case with an enormous impact on public opinion. The management said it was treating the affair very seriously.

The incident could also be a crime. Bern’s public prosecutor is examining the facts to see if they constitute a criminal offence. However, the examination is not yet complete.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp