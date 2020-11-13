Unemployment rises in third quarter of 2020 in Switzerland

Between the 3rd quarter 2019 and the 3rd quarter 2020, the number of people employed in Switzerland fell by 0.4% (–21 000). In addition, weekly hours worked per employee decreased by 2.7%.

During the same period, the unemployment rate in Switzerland as defined by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) increased from 4.6% to 5.3%.

At the end of September 2020, 260,000 workers were without work, an increase of 35,000 compared to the same date in 2019.

Those aged 15-24 were worst affected. Unemployment among this group rose from 10.9% to 11.6%. Unemployment rose from 4.1% to 5.1% for those aged 25 to 49 and from 3.2% to 3.6% for those aged 50 to 64.

Those with higher education were less likely to be unemployed. Unemployment rates ranged from 10.1% to 5.4% to 3.6% in line with the level of education.

Switzerland’s unemployment rate exceeded the rates in the Netherlands (4.1%), Germany (4.5%), the UK (4.5%) and Belgium (5.2%). However, rates were higher in Austria (5.6%), Italy (9.9%) and France (7.3%).

