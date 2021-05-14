Le News

Italy drops quarantine requirement for Switzerland and rest of Europe

On 14 May 2021, Roberto Speranza, Italy’s minister of health, signed an ordinance removing the 5-day quarantine requirement for travellers arriving in Italy from the EU and Schengen zone, which includes Switzerland.

© Xantana | Dreamstime.com

The change, which also extends to travellers from the UK and Israel, will take effect from 16 May 2021.

Travellers to Italy from these countries will no longer be required to spend their first 5 days in Italy in quarantine. They will however, still be required to show a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of arrival.

Government press release (in Italian)

