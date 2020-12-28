Covid: UK tourists break Covid quarantine in Verbier

Shortly after the UK announced it was struggling to contain a new faster spreading strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Swiss government announced a backdated 10-day quarantine requirement for UK arrivals. This affected UK tourists already in the winter resort of Verbier.

Verbier, Switzerland

Some media, including the BBC, reported that 420 UK tourists, who had arrived after the retrospective 14 December 2020 quarantine cut off date, were staying the Swiss resort. Hotels and chalets were contacted, and with the help of flight records, UK travellers were located and notified of the 10-day quarantine requirement. However, many of the UK visitors (200) staying in the resort reportedly broke quarantine and quietly left without checking out, contacting hotels later from outside the country.

However, later reports claim the figures quoted are wrong and there were fewer Brits in the resort and few who broke quarantine rules. Simon Widget, the director of Verbier’s tourist office told RTS that the number of UK tourists quoted was wrong and resulted from a miscommunication between a reporter and a municipal spokesperson.

In addition, the Swiss authorities allowed people subject to the retrospective quarantine a 24 hour window to return home to the UK without breaking any rules. According to Widget, those leaving under this rule were combined with those leaving outside the rules. But both groups were combined and presented as quarantine breakers. He said that under no scenario did 200 people sneak out of Verbier in breach of quarantine rules. This information is incorrect.

In any case, some are angered by the back-dated quarantine rules while others are upset by the cavalier attitude of tourists travelling unecessarily at a risky time.

Many have also been critical of Switzerland and Austria for keeping their ski resorts open while Italy, Germany and France have closed theirs.

The new strain of the virus has already been detected in Switzerland along with a separate fast-spreading strain identified in South Africa. Switzerland’s government announced two cases of the new UK strain and one case of the South African strain had been detected in Switzerland on 24 December 2020. The new strains are not necessarily any more dangerous for those infected.

On Monday, a record 41,385 Covid cases and 357 deaths were reported in the UK, according to the BBC.

More on this:

