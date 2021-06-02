Le News

Covid: no Swiss quarantine if entering from Italy or Germany from tomorrow

On 2 June 2021, Switzerland’s Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announced that effective from 3 June 2021, all of Italy, Germany, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Croatia, Turkey and Iran would be removed from its list of risk countries.

© Marlon Trottmann | Dreamstime.com

However, parts of France, including the regions of Centre-Val de Loire, Hauts-de-France, Île de France, Normandie and Pays de la Loire remain on Switzerland’s list of risk countries requiring quarantine in Switzerland upon arrival.

A number of European nations remain Switzerland’s list, including Andorra, Belgium, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Slovenia, Sweden and the UK, which is on a list of nations with a with a worrying variant.

To qualify for the Swiss risk list a country or region needs to have more than 60 cases higher than in Switzerland per 100,000 people over the last 14 days or have a worrying variant circulating as there is in the UK currently.

Areas bordering Switzerland can be exempted from inclusion despite high case numbers, a policy that reflects the interconnection between Switzerland and its neighbouring regions and the daily flow of cross-border workers in and out of Switzerland from these regions.

Anyone arriving in Switzerland from a country on the risk list will need to fill out a Covid-19 entry form, present a negative test and quarantine, unless they can show proof they have been fully vaccinated with 6 months or proof of infection (and recovery) within 6 months.

Anyone arriving from a country on the list of nations with a with a worrying variant, such as the UK, will need to fill out a Covid-19 entry form, present a negative test result and quarantine without exception. Switzerland has 10-day quarantine requirement – for more information click here.

For a flow chart showing who has to do what click here.

The new risk list comes into effect on 3 June 2021.

Separate rules apply to those who are not Swiss nationals or foreigners with Swiss residency – click here for more information.

More on this:
FOPH data (in French)

