Covid: deaths steady as cases rise 17% in Switzerland this week

This week saw new Covid-19 cases rise 17%, following an increase of 19% the week before. Over the seven days to 26 March 2021, Switzerland reported 11,608 new Covid-19 cases.

The 7-day average is currently 1,658 new daily cases, up from 1,423 last week. It reached the same level in mid-October 2021 entering the second wave. However, this time we have vaccines and so far everyone over 75 living in a rest home has been offered one.

By 26 March 2021, 5.9% of the population was fully vaccinated, up from 5.0% the Friday before. This week, the number of doses administered per 100 people rose from 13.7 to 15.6, putting Switzerland slightly ahead of the EU (14.4 per 100).

However, vaccination progress remains slow in Switzerland due to vaccine shortages.

On 25 March 2021, the government announced that between now and the end of July 2021 it would receive delivery of 8.1 million doses of the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, two of the three vaccines approved in Switzerland – the other is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved by Swissmedic on 22 March 2021 but excluded by the government because it cannot be obtained until the third quarter of 2021.

8.1 million doses would be enough to vaccinate 47% of Switzerland’s population. Added to the 5.9% already vaccinated this would bring the total to nearly 53%. If vaccination passports become a requirement for travel or entry to private events, political pressure from those without access to vaccine could rise.

By the end of this week, Switzerland’s reproduction was still in the danger zone. The latest nationwide rate is 1.14 (26 March 2021). 22 of Switzerland’s 26 cantons currently have a reproduction rate of 1 or above.

This week, there were 87 Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total death toll in Switzerland to 10,290 (9,631 confirmed positive). There were 98 Covid-19 deaths the week before.

