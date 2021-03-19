Covid: infections continue to accelerate this week in Switzerland

This week saw new cases rise 19.3%. This follows an increase of 13.5% the week before. Over the seven days to 19 March 2021, Switzerland reported 9,964 new Covid-19 cases.

The 7-day average is currently 1,423 new daily cases, up from 1,194 last week.

Vaccination progresses with 5.0% now fully vaccinated and 13.7 doses per 100 people now administered. But vaccine shortages continue to hamper progress.

Other key epidemiological indicators continue to deteriorate. Two weeks ago, the reproduction was 1.04. The latest rate is 1.13 (9 March 2021). 21 of Switzerland’s 26 cantons currently have a reproduction rate of 1 or above. The cantons of Uri (1.36), Aargau (1.28), Basel-Landschaft (1.24), Zug (1.23), and Ticino (1.21) have the highest rates. Rates in Geneva (1.14), Vaud (1.03), Basel-City (1.12) and Zurich (1.19) are all lower.

Deaths are on the rise again too. After dropping to 59 last week, they rose 66% to 98 this week. The total death toll in Switzerland is now 10,202 (9,509 confirmed positive).

Unlike in Italy and France, where restrictions have been tightened following rising cases, Switzerland’s federal government has held back. As political pressure to reopen restaurants, cultural venues and sports events has mounted, Switzerland’s Federal Council finds itself in the unenviable position of being squeezed by pressure to reopen further on one side and worsening epidemiological reality on the other.

