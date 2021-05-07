Covid: new cases trend down with vaccine progress

This week, saw 10,639 new Covid-19 cases in Switzerland, down 21% from a week before (13,465) continuing the slow down in growth of new numbers experienced last week (-5%). The 7-day average is currently 1,519.

“We have good reasons to be optimistic,” said Patrick Mathys, head of the Swiss National COVID-19 Science Task Force at a press conference in Bern on Wednesday. According to Mathys, there is a good chance that this downward trend will continue over the next few weeks as the vaccination programme progresses.

Covid deaths remain relatively stable in Switzerland with 66 deaths this week compared to 55 the week before. Covid deaths have averaged around 60 a week since the beginning of March 2021. Switzerland’s total Covid-19 death toll has now reached 10,698.

By 5 May 2021, 11.7% of Switzerland’s population was fully vaccinated, up from 10.8% a week earlier. However, more than 1 in 5 people in Switzerland have received at least one dose. This week, the number of doses administered per 100 people rose from 30.6 to 34.9. Vaccinations in Switzerland continue to trail behind the EU which has administered 36.9 doses per 100.

By the end of this week, Switzerland’s reported reproduction rate was 0.93 overall with a few hotspots in far eastern and northern Switzerland.

More on this:

FOPH data (in French)

