Covid: weekly cases and hospitalisations continue to fall in Switzerland

This week, 97,335 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Switzerland, down 18% from the 118,555 cases reported a week earlier. The reported number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised also fell 13% from 340 to 392 across the week.

Photo by Polina Tankilevitch on Pexels.com

Covid-19 deaths were also down. Across the week, 52 Covid-19 related deaths were reported, a figure 15% lower than the 61 reported the week before. In addition, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care fell 17% from 172 to 143.

Since Thursday 17 February 2022, most anti-Covid-19 measures were dropped in Switzerland. High levels of immunity in the population have dented the spread of the virus. A study last week estimated that as much as 40% of Switzerland’s population may have been infected with the Omicron variant over the four weeks during the height of the last peak of infections. In addition, 69% of the population has been vaccinated, a rate that rises to 91% among those aged 65 and over.

More on this:

FOPH data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





