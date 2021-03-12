Covid: growth in cases accelerates this week in Switzerland

Over the seven days to 12 March 2021, Switzerland reported 8,355 new Covid-19 cases, 13.5% more than the week before, when cases rose by 2.8%.

The 7-day average is currently 1,178 new daily cases. Vaccines and higher levels of natural immunity help. But according to a nationwide antibody testing programme, the majority (80+%) of Switzerland’s population probably remains unprotected. The targeting of high risk age groups with vaccination is likely to have help reduce the overall risk of death though.

Vaccination continues to progress in Switzerland. By 12 March 2021, 369,000 people had been fully vaccinated, 4.3% of the population. The number of doses administered per 100 people in Switzerland had reached 12.1 by 12 March 2021.

In addition, the reproduction rate continues to rise, increasing from 1.04 this time last week to 1.08 this week. 19 of Switzerland’s 26 cantons currently have a reproduction rate of 1 or above. The cantons of Uri (1.52), Nidwalden (1.40), Appenzell-Ausserrhoden (1.36), Luzern (1.34) and Obwalden (1.32) have the highest rates. Rates in Geneva (1.00), Vaud (0.99), Basel-City (0.95) and Zurich (1.17) are lower.

The number of deaths this week was 59, down from 75 people last week. The total death toll in Switzerland is now 10,100 (9,413 confirmed positive).

