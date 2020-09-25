Coronavirus: weekly cases down 15% in Switzerland

In the week to 25 September 2020, the reported number of new SARS-CoV-2 infections in Switzerland was 2,581, 15% lower than the 3,044 cases recorded the week before. The total number of recorded cases stood at 51,864 by 25 September 2020.

Vaud remains Switzerland's Covid-19 hotspot

The 7-day rolling average number of daily new cases this week was 369, down from 435 the week before.

Infection rates per 100,000 in Switzerland are currently 66 and 30 over the last 14 and 7 days.

This week, Switzerland continues to exceed its own definition of a high risk region of 60 infections per 100,000 over 14 days. However, infection rates vary significantly across the country. The cantons of Vaud and Geneva are Switzerland’s current Covid-19 hot spots.

Today, 14-day infection rates per 100,000 are highest in Vaud (215), Geneva (142), Fribourg (99) and Appenzell Innerrhoden (62). Rates in all of these cantons exceed the FOPH definition of a high risk region.

Among the cantons with the highest infection rates last week, Fribourg (-34) and Zurich (-8) made the greatest headway in reducing 14-day infection rates this week. In Vaud (+2) and Geneva (+18) these rates rose.

The canton of Vaud introduced restrictions, such as closing nightclubs and capping the number of people allowed at gatherings, to reduce the spread of the virus on 17 September 2020. However, ahead of these restrictions there were a number of parties at Lausanne’s hotel school. 2,500 students at the school were quarantined this week after 11 students tested positive. The degree of mixing meant contact tracing would not be able to effectively identify all possible infections, according to the Vaud’s health authorities.

This week, Switzerland’s Covid-19 death toll rose by 18 to 2,063.

Fribourg, Geneva and Vaud remain on Belgian and German lists of risk areas but are not on the Italian or French risk lists. These lists can change at any moment so it is important to check regularly.

