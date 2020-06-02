Le News

Coronavirus: around 2% of Switzerland’s medical staff infected

2.1% of the 100,000 hospital staff working across 20 Swiss hospitals were infected with SARS-COV-2, according to a report published in the SonntagsZeitung.

© Mengtianhan | Dreamstime.com

The worst affected hospitals were in Geneva (6.26%), Neuchâtel (3.18%), Valais (2.86%), Lausanne (2.75%), Fribourg (2.74%) and Jura (2.11%).

Rates of infection in hospitals in German-speaking Switzerland were lower. Thurgau’s hospital recorded the lowest rate (0.36%).

Higher infection rates in hospitals in Geneva, Lausanne, Valais and Fribourg are consistent with the higher rates of infection in the population in those places. Recorded cases of infection in Geneva represent 1.1% of the population. The same rate in Thurgau is 0.14%.

