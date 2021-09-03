Covid: almost no increase in new cases in Switzerland this week

This week, 18,055 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Switzerland, rising less than 1% (0.3%) from the week before (17,997).

Zurich hospital © | Dreamstime.com

After many weeks of rising new cases of Covid-19, the number of new infections this week in Switzerland was only slightly above the number a week earlier.

At the same time deaths have risen. This week there were 45 Covid deaths compared to 27 the week before. Deaths tend to trail hospitalisation by around two weeks, so this week’s deaths reflect high hospital admissions two weeks ago.

Most of those getting infected (90%) now and most of those entering hospital with Covid-19 (80%) are not vaccinated, according to staff at Geneva’s HUG hospital, reported RTS. The vaccinated are also less likely to suffer severe symptoms and rarely end up in ICU.

The number of Covid-19 patients in Switzerland’s hospitals has been hovering around 900 for roughly two weeks. This level is close to peak numbers during the third wave (around 1,200) but not as high as the peaks during the first (around 2,300) or second waves (around 4,000).

The average age of those admitted to hospital now is between 50 and 59.

Experts agree that vaccination is the main tool for keeping people out of hospital and making progress against Covid-19. However, in Switzerland the vaccination rate has slowed significantly since the beginning of July 2021. Over the 7 days to 2 September 2021, the percentage of the population fully vaccinated rose less than a percentage point (0.63) from 51.36% to 51.99%. Switzerland’s vaccination rate is now 6.36 percentage points behind the EU average (58.35%), 8.19 percentage points behind France (60.18%) and 8.32 behind Germany (60.31%) – data here. That leaves plenty of people in Switzerland at risk of infection, and in some cases in need of a place in hospital.

