Switzerland leads neighbours on coronavirus testing

Despite widespread rationing of Covid-19 tests, Switzerland is among the nations that have tested the most.

© Konstantin Malkov | Dreamstime.com

While many people with mild to moderate symptoms have not been tested, Switzerland’s overall test rate is high when compared internationally. By 16 April 2020, close to 2.4% of the population had been tested.

Rates in Germany (2.1%), Italy (2.0%) and Austria (1.9%) were similarly high. Among neighbouring countries, France stands out. There, only 0.7% of the population had been tested by 14 April 2020. Rates in the US (1.0%) and UK (0.5%) were also comparatively low.

Of the 206,400 selective tests Switzerland had done by 16 April 2020, 26,732 were positive (13%).

