Switzerland leads neighbours on coronavirus testing

Despite widespread rationing of Covid-19 tests, Switzerland is among the nations that have tested the most.

While many people with mild to moderate symptoms have not been tested, Switzerland’s overall test rate is high when compared internationally. By 16 April 2020, close to 2.4% of the population had been tested.

Rates in Germany (2.1%), Italy (2.0%) and Austria (1.9%) were similarly high. Among neighbouring countries, France stands out. There, only 0.7% of the population had been tested by 14 April 2020. Rates in the US (1.0%) and UK (0.5%) were also comparatively low.

Of the 206,400 selective tests Switzerland had done by 16 April 2020, 26,732 were positive (13%).

