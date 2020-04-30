Coronavirus: small resurgence in new case numbers in Switzerland

Between Saturday 25 April and Wednesday 29 April 2020, the daily number of new cases in Switzerland fell consistently.

On Saturday there were 217 new cases, on Sunday there were 167, on Monday 103 and on Tuesday 100. However, on Wednesday the number of new daily cases rose to 143, rising further to 179 on Thursday – data sourced from here and here.

These numbers are not particularly meaningful given the peculiarities and daily inconsistencies of testing and data collection. However, eyes will be focused on these figures over the next few weeks.

According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), the total number of recorded cases in Switzerland reached 29,586 on 30 April 2020. Among these 1,423 had died, a figure lower than the headline number of 1,737, which includes deaths of people with Covid-19 symptoms that didn’t test positive in a laboratory.

So far around 266,200 tests have been conducted for Covid-19 in Switzerland, of which 13% have been positive.

According to FOPH, more than 1% of the population (5,071 cases) of Geneva had tested positive for the virus by 30 April 2020. Geneva is Switzerland’s worst affected canton in terms of cases per capita.

