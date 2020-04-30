Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Coronavirus: small resurgence in new case numbers in Switzerland

Coronavirus: small resurgence in new case numbers in Switzerland

By Leave a Comment

Between Saturday 25 April and Wednesday 29 April 2020, the daily number of new cases in Switzerland fell consistently.

Coronavirus: small resurgence in new case numbers in Switzerland
© motortion | Dreamstime.com

On Saturday there were 217 new cases, on Sunday there were 167, on Monday 103 and on Tuesday 100. However, on Wednesday the number of new daily cases rose to 143, rising further to 179 on Thursday – data sourced from here and here.

These numbers are not particularly meaningful given the peculiarities and daily inconsistencies of testing and data collection. However, eyes will be focused on these figures over the next few weeks.

According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), the total number of recorded cases in Switzerland reached 29,586 on 30 April 2020. Among these 1,423 had died, a figure lower than the headline number of 1,737, which includes deaths of people with Covid-19 symptoms that didn’t test positive in a laboratory.

So far around 266,200 tests have been conducted for Covid-19 in Switzerland, of which 13% have been positive.

According to FOPH, more than 1% of the population (5,071 cases) of Geneva had tested positive for the virus by 30 April 2020. Geneva is Switzerland’s worst affected canton in terms of cases per capita.

More on this:
FOPH press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.