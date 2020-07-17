Le News

Coronavirus: new night club super spreader feared in Zurich

After a night out at the Zurich nightclub Club Jade in Zurich on 27 June 2020, several people developed Covid-19 symptoms, according to the newspaper NZZ, reported the Tribune de Genève.

© Anna Stasia | Dreamstime.com

The patients were tested late so the health authorities only learned of the infections several days later. In addition, it was discovered that others had hidden symptoms present before and during the festivities.

Christiane Meier, the interim head cantonal doctor, told the newspaper that a potential super spreader should be considered a possibility.

At this stage it is not clear how many were infected in the club, which closed following the event without giving a reopening date.

Zurich has already had two cases of super spreaders of the virus. At the end of June 2020, five people tested positive in another night club, forcing 300 people to quarantine.

More on this:
Tribune de Genève article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

