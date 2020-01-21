Trump should be disinvited to Davos, says St. Gallen University economist

Speaking to CNN Money, Markus Will, a senior economist at St. Gallen University, described Trump’s speech, in which he didn’t mention climate once, as a “contradiction to the values of Davos.”

© Michael Hiatt | Dreamstime.com

“It was a nationalistic, domestic, state of the union address from Davos rather than an improving of the state of the world speech which you should do in Davos”, he said, before adding, “you should disinvite him cordially for next year. He’s an anti-Davos man, he shouldn’t be in Davos with a speech like this.”

Will was also disappointed by Greta Thunberg’s speech. It was the same as last year. The house is on fire, you should be panicking and you should do more. He described the two as antagonists going nowhere. Will said he didn’t see constructive discussion on solutions or options on what should be done. Although he did acknowledge the contribution Thunberg had made on mobilising young people.

The economist recommends an open discussion. A two hour open session with Trump and Thunberg moderated by Davos organiser Klaus Schwab would have an impact. Such a session would look at the impacts on young people and look at options like acceptable cuts to economic growth and welfare and what actions would deliver improvements.

More on this:

CNN Money interview (in English)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

