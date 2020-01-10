Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos

US President Donald Trump plans to attend the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos this month, according to a White House press release.

© Chriscintron | Dreamstime.com

The press release said a Presidential Delegation will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, from January 20 to January 24, 2020.

The delegation will be led by Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, both White House senior advisers, will be part of the delegation.

The president didn’t attend last year’s gathering blaming his absence on a partial shutdown of the government, something he attributed to Democrat lawmakers unwillingness to negotiate a resolution.

More on this:

White House press release (in English)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.