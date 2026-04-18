Swiss crackdown on forever chemicals faces resistance from farmers

Switzerland’s federal government is stepping up efforts to tackle contamination from PFAS—so-called forever chemicals—but is meeting resistance from cantons and parliament. According to reporting by SRF, officials plan to issue a directive requiring cantons to test for PFAS in food and impose sales bans on contaminated meat and eggs. The move follows cases in places such as St Gallen, where legal limits were exceeded but enforcement lagged. The aim, says Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office, is not to create new rules but to ensure existing ones are applied. Waiting is not a solution, says an official.

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The proposed guidance would standardise testing and oblige authorities to act when contamination is detected. Its implications could be severe. If meat exceeds PFAS limits, entire categories of livestock from an affected farm could be barred from sale. That prospect has drawn sharp criticism, particularly from eastern Swiss cantons, which warn that such bans could quickly push farms into financial distress. While not rejecting tighter enforcement outright, some cantonal governments argue that Bern must provide compensation for affected producers. Calls for financial support have come from several regions, including Zurich, Fribourg and Glarus, and discussions are under way on a broader national action plan.

The federal government, however, is reluctant to delay. It argues that food safety must take precedence and that the problem remains localised rather than systemic. At the same time, the debate has spilled into parliament, which has backed a more flexible approach. Lawmakers have endorsed allowing contaminated meat to be diluted with uncontaminated products until it meets legal thresholds, in an attempt to balance health concerns with economic realities. Several cantons have urged the government to reflect this position in its directive. The food-safety office, which is responsible for implementing the parliamentary decision, is expected to present proposals later this summer.

PFAS are a large family of synthetic chemicals prized for their resistance to heat, water and grease. They are notorious for their persistence. Often dubbed forever chemicals, they do not break down easily and accumulate in the environment and the human body. First developed in the mid-20th century, they are used in products ranging from firefighting foams and non-stick cookware to waterproof textiles and food packaging. From industrial sites, landfills and wastewater, they leach into soil and water, eventually entering the food chain.

Exposure occurs mainly through contaminated food and drinking water. Fish, meat, eggs and dairy products tend to carry the highest concentrations, especially near pollution hotspots. Though not immediately toxic, PFAS are linked to a range of long-term health risks. The strongest evidence points to effects on the immune system, higher cholesterol and liver damage, as well as lower birth weights. There is also growing concern about links to certain cancers, hormonal disruption and fertility problems. Because these chemicals accumulate over time, even low-level exposure may pose a risk if sustained.

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SRF article (in German)

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