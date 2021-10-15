Le News

Covid: 50 franc vaccination reward to be binned

On 14 October 2021, Switzerland’s Federal Council announced that its proposed CHF 50 reward for successfully encouraging someone to get vaccinated against Covid-19 will be scrapped, reported RTS.

© Maksym Kapliuk | Dreamstime.com

On Wednesday, the federal government met with cantonal representatives in Luzern to discuss measures to increase immunity in the population via a vaccination push.

The CHF 50 reward scheme proposed by the federal government met with considerable resistance from Switzerland’s cantons who were given the task of implementing it. A key criticism of the plan was the practical difficulties around its implementation. It was also considered by some to be a false incentive against the spirit of people volunteering to do their bit to protect others and a mockery of those who had already been vaccinated without being paid. Some described the payments as un-Swiss. In the end all cantons came out against the federal government on the idea.

However, the other elements of the federal government’s push to get more vaccinated will be retained. A vaccination week will take place in November 2021. However, the idea of creating 170 mobile vaccination units was rejected by around half of the cantons, mainly for practical reasons.

