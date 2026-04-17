FILM: JUSTE UNE ILLUSION ***1/2 (vo French)

17 April 2026

JUSTE UNE ILLUSION ***1/2 (vo French)

This coming-of-age story from the point of view of an adorable 12-year old boy set in 1980s Paris is utterly charming, so down-to-earth and retro. Between a self-absorbed older brother and constantly quarrelling parents, the kid has to struggle to find out what life is all about.

The era is perfectly drawn – the father who has lost his job but can’t get the courage to tell his wife, the concierge who’s a too confident thorn in his dad’s side, a girl in school that he’s falling for, his approaching bar mitzvah, so much going on….

By the renowned directing duo, Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano, of such successes as “Les intouchables” and “C’est la vie”, it’s a wonderfully nostalgic, tongue-in-cheek view of a loving family that needs to find its way – each member adrift in their own corner. Louis Garrel is excellent playing against character as the loser father, while Camille Cottin is her always assured self as the mother. Pierre Lottin is the laid-back concierge and the brothers are just rowdy brothers. It’s a heartwarming delight!

GOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON’T DIE **1/2

A wild-looking man with the strangest outfit hiding an explosive vest takes over a large diner in downtown LA. He’s loud, disruptive and claims he’s from the future, come to save the world from the evils of high tech. And he’s demanding some volunteers to help him find the origins of a gigantic A.I. scheme.

How can one describe such a crazy wild goose chase that changes gears depending on what creatures they encounter? The multi award-winning star and character actor Sam Rockwell (with more than 70 films under his belt, including “Three Billboards…”, “Moon” and “Vice” in which he portrayed George Bush) plays this looney fellow on an undefined crusade who takes us into turbulent scenarios, from zombie teenagers high on their cell phones to a monstrous cat that’s almost cute.

Is this a crazy philosophical metaphor for the hell we may be expecting or is it just a comedic light/horror film?

Who knows, but this latest Gore Verbinski (“The Weather Man”, three of the “Pirates of the Caribbean”) farce is both fun and deranged, which is often his wont. Might become a cult film.

Spring is here – as erratic as the Orange Man, but less dangerous and far more appealing. And there are tons of films to see – at our ever-thriving Grütli and in neighbouring Nyon.

The Grütli has a complete Retrospective on the great Milos Forman, including his many chef d’oeuvres such as “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, “Amadeus” and “Valmont”. It’s throughout April – pick up their catalogue or check out their schedule online, cinemas-du-grutli.ch

And Nyon will be holding their prestigious documentary film festival, “Visions du Réel” – visions of reality – that’s what documentaries are all about…

From 17-26 April.

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

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