FILM: VICTOR COMME TOUT LE MONDE **** (vo French) – a grand tribute to the richness of French literature

13 March 2026

Films are coming out in streams and this week we have 6 to review – 4 of them French, the other 2 – mediocre works in English. So they will be short reviews, just to direct you towards the right cinematic pleasure. Voilà –

VICTOR COMME TOUT LE MONDE **** (vo French)

This film is a grand tribute to the richness of French literature. Done with delicate simplicity, it combines everyday events with the art of theatre and its words. There are ordinary encounters, long-lost family ties renewed and a few quotes from great French authors such as Baudelaire and Proust.

Perfectly played by the renowned and eloquent Fabrice Luchini as a nightly theatre orator who performs and lives through the unforgettable words of Victor Hugo, it is directed by Pascal Bonitzer, based on Sophie Filières’ (his late wife) elegant scenario. Run to it, you will be enriched and enlightened. This should go to the Césars!

LA MAISON DES FEMMES *** (vo French)

There is a home for battered women in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, where a group of professionals work night and day trying to help those who are fleeing domestic violence and poverty. The workers’ individual stories, their tireless care for their profession and the women who need them are inspiring and very moving. Despite much trauma and financial struggles, there is a thread of hope and solidarity amongst these women that elevates the mood and points towards a better day.

This is an excellent first film by Mélisa Godet, strongly supported by a fine cast including the versatile Karin Viard. It’s a lesson in humanity.

LE CRIME DU 3e ÉTAGE **1/2 (vo French, with English subtitles)

Here’s a fun, charming tale somewhat based on Hitchcock’s “Rear Window”, starring Gilles Lellouche, Laetitia Casta and Guillaume Gallienne. The husband is a frustrated crime writer, his wife is a film professor and specialist on Hitchcock, and their suspect is their neighbor across the courtyard who is in a Hamlet production.

The multi-layered yarn spins a fine web of Hitchcockian suspense, but unfortunately director Rémi Besançon doesn’t carry it all the way through. Amusing nevertheless, thanks to the stars and the various references to classic films.

THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE *1/2

This story of the female leader of the Shakers cult in 18th century Manchester, England is a mishmash of religious fervour, forbidden but obvious sensuality and even a period musical which turns into a very tiring circus.

Starring Amanda Seyfried as the obsessed leader of the cult which practiced ecstatic worship and demanded absolute celibacy, it is directed with baffling energy by Mona Fastvold. I was happy to get out of the theatre.

REMINDERS OF HIM *

Now this film, about a mother who wants to see her little daughter after years in prison, should go straight to the Hallmark channel of soppy, manipulatively sentimental films. Cringingly obvious.

LES K D’OR – (vo French)

Another foolish, vulgar waste of time in the steady releases of supposed French comedies. Catch instead the delightfully amusing “Chers Parents”!

Superb **** Very Good *** Good ** Mediocre * Miserable – no stars

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.