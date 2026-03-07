Swiss government rejects Greens’ solar initiative

Switzerland’s government has rejected a popular initiative by the Green Party of Switzerland that would make solar installations mandatory for all new buildings and major renovations, reported RTS. On Friday the Federal Council of Switzerland dismissed the proposal without offering a counter-proposal, arguing that it would infringe on private property rights.

The government acknowledged that Switzerland must significantly expand domestic energy production. But requiring solar panels on all new or renovated buildings would interfere with property rights and the constitutional guarantee of ownership, it said in a statement.

Implementing the initiative could also complicate the division of responsibilities between the federal government and the cantons. The authorities warn it would create additional challenges, including greater demand for skilled labour, the need to strengthen electricity grids and the expansion of energy-storage capacity.

The Federal Council also noted that the initiative’s central demand is partly addressed by existing policy. The Modèle de prescriptions énergétiques des cantons (MoPEC 2025) already encourages wider use of solar energy. Since last year the Swiss Energy Act has required new buildings with a footprint larger than 300 square metres to install solar panels on their roofs or facades.

The Greens’ initiative—titled “For a secure supply of renewable energy (solar initiative)”—was submitted on December 10th with 134,000 signatures, enough to trigger a nationwide vote.

If approved by voters and cantons, it would require photovoltaic panels on all new buildings and on properties undergoing major renovations, with the rule entering into force one year after the referendum.

Existing buildings would also have to install solar panels within 15 years. The federal government could provide financial support for the transition, and exemptions would be possible—for example for listed buildings, cases of hardship or where installation costs would be disproportionate.

