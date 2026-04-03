Swiss government presents counter-proposal to responsible business initiative

The Swiss government has opened a consultation on a counter-proposal to a new popular initiative on corporate responsibility, arguing that companies should respect human rights and the environment without undermining their competitiveness.

A previous initiative failed in 2020, winning a majority of voters but not of cantons. A watered-down counter-proposal came into force in 2022, requiring large firms to publish sustainability reports alongside their annual accounts. Campaigners say it has had little impact. In May 2025 they launched a second initiative, again seeking to make large companies liable if their foreign subsidiaries are involved in human-rights abuses or environmental damage.

The Federal Council opposes the initiative but proposes an indirect counter-proposal through a special law. This would impose due-diligence and transparency requirements on roughly 30 large firms—those employing more than 5,000 people and generating at least CHF 1.5bn in revenue—while sparing small and medium-sized enterprises.

Affected companies would have to assess risks related to human rights and the environment and take appropriate measures. They would be overseen by a supervisory authority with sanctioning powers, with clarification of legal liability in case of breaches.

Beat Jans, a federal councillor, described the plan as a pragmatic and effective alternative that would limit administrative burdens and costs. It would ease pressure on smaller firms while providing legal certainty for larger ones, he said.

A second measure would apply to around 100 companies, requiring them to publish externally audited sustainability reports. Switzerland aims to avoid falling out of step with Europe, Mr Jans added, as the country moves to align its rules with those emerging in the European Union.

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Federal Council press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

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