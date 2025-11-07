Swiss Greens’ vote on compulsory solar panels clears signature hurdle

A popular initiative by Switzerland’s Green Party to make solar panels mandatory on most rooftops has gathered more than 100,000 signatures, enough to trigger a national vote once the federal chancellery formally validates them, reported RTS. The proposal seeks to require the installation of photovoltaic systems on nearly all new and existing buildings, though exemptions would apply to protected structures.

Photo by Robert Senz on Pexels.com

The Greens argue that Switzerland’s rooftops provide ample space to generate all of the country’s electricity needs. Mandating solar panels, they say, would ease the energy transition and reduce dependence on foreign power.

Strong resistance from property and energy sectors

The plan faces strong opposition from property owners and utilities. Real-estate groups object to compulsory investment costs, particularly at a time when price paid for injecting electricity into the grid is falling and property owners have lost trust in future price promises. In addition, the cost of solar panels in Switzerland is very high by European standards, undermining their investment case.

Grid operators warn that adding so much solar power could strain grid stability. They favour instead the construction of large photovoltaic parks in alpine regions. These can be built with grid links that support inward flow – the existing grid is built around most electricity flowing outwards. Another key challenge is storing peak production. If peak electricity cannot be stored grid operators must dump it.

Lisa Mazzone, the Greens’ president, defended the proposal on Swiss radio, calling rooftop solar a new building standard essential to our security of supply. She likened it to earlier national requirements such as building air-raid shelters or connecting to sewage systems.

Acknowledging cost concerns for small homeowners, Mazzone noted that subsidies and guaranteed minimum buyback prices already exist to help amortise investments, and urged the government to maintain them despite Environment Minister Albert Rösti’s plans to scale them back.

If the high Swiss cost of solar installation was brought down there would be less need for tax payers to fund subsidies and less need for coercive policies. It would make sense to fix this market failure first. An ecosystem that allowed Swiss homeowners to import panels from Germany and have someone in Switzerland fit them would be a huge help. Currently, they are typically offered in packages that include excessively price panels, installation costs and hidden margins.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.