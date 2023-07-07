Green light given for solar panels on Swiss motorways

This week, FEDRO, Switzerland’s federal road authority, gave a green light to install solar panels along the edges of motorways and on the roofs of buildings at motorway rest areas.

More than 400 groups of solar panels will be installed on the federal road network’s 350 noise barriers and 100 roadside roofs over the next few years, reported RTS.

The first such solar panels were installed on the A13 in Graubunden 30 years ago.

The company Helion Energy AG, a start-up in the canton of Solothurn, has signed up to install some of the new panels.

The electricity generation potential is enormous. According to Noah Heynen, a director at Helion Energy AG, once the 400 installations are in place they could generate roughly half of the electricity currently generated by the nation’s nuclear power stations.

And the electricity is in the right place for charging vehicles using Switzerland’s road network.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

