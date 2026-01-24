Swiss motorists warned over electronic motorway-vignette scams

Drivers using Swiss motorways have until January 31st to buy the motorway vignette for 2026. But the Swiss authorities are urging caution: reports of fraud linked to the electronic version have risen sharply in recent weeks. Unofficial websites are charging inflated prices, sometimes bundling the purchase with hidden subscriptions.

Some unwittingly buy a vignette from a non-official site, paying more than the official price of 40 francs. The surcharge might be up to 10 francs more and might come with a sneaky annual auto renewal. Cancellation is typically difficult.

Because these sites are not directly issuing the vignette, they need to go and buy it with your details. This can lead to a delay.

A surge in demand for the digital version

The growing popularity of the electronic vignette has helped to fuel the scams. In 2025, 45% of buyers opted for the digital version, up from 35% a year earlier.

The advantages of of the e-vignette are how quickly and easily it can be purchased and not having a sticker on your windscreen. The downside is that you lose it if you change your plates, for example if you move to another Swiss canton. The electronic version is difficult to transfer. Only if you keep the cookie loaded into your browser at the time of purchase can you transfer it.

The Federal Office for Customs and Border Security has called for vigilance. Its stresses that motorists should buy the vignette exclusively via the official website, www.e-vignette.ch. Click here for a video explanation of how the e-vignette works.

The traditional adhesive vignette remains available at the usual points of sale.

More on this:

Official fraud warning (in English)

