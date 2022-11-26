Switzerland’s 2023 motorway vignette unveiled

Every year Switzerland’s motorway vignette is a different colour. Next year it’s yellow.

Valid from 1 December 2022 until 31 January 2024, the new stickers must be displayed by anyone using Switzerland’s motorway network.

The price remains the same. The motorway stickers have cost CHF 40 for 28 years. Introduced after a referendum in 1985, the sticker originally cost CHF 30 before increasing to CHF 40 in 1995. Inflation since 1995 means the sticker costs in real terms around 15% less than it did in 1995.

To be valid the vignette must be stuck directly to the inside of the windscreen in specified places. Once peeled off vignettes cannot be reused.

2022 stickers remains valid until 31 January 2023. Cars, motorcycles and trailers all need a valid sticker to be used on Switzerland’s motorway network, shown here.

The stickers are available in the usual places: service stations, garages, post offices and customs offices.

Old stickers are supposed to be scraped off. A member of the Le News team was formally requested to remove an old sticker after a recent car inspection.

