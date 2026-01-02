Switzerland: changes taking effect in 2026

Several new laws and regulations come into force in Switzerland on January 1st 2026, along with a number of other policy changes.

Photo by Çiğdem Bilgin on Pexels.com

Fewer scam calls

Calls from fraudsters posing as police officers, bank employees or officials—often made from abroad using spoofed Swiss numbers—should become less frequent. From January 1st, calls from abroad displaying a Swiss landline number must be flagged or blocked by telecoms providers; from July 1st the rule will also apply to mobile numbers.

End of chick culling

Male chicks, long considered a by-product of egg production because they do not lay eggs and are unsuitable for meat, have until now been killed shortly after hatching, including in organic farming. From January 1st 2026 Swiss egg producers will stop the practice, fulfilling a pledge to end chick culling.

Back payments into pillar 3a

From 2026 it will be possible, for the first time, to make retrospective payments, as far back as 10 years, into the tax-advantaged pillar-3a pension scheme. Anyone who did not pay the full amount in 2025 may make up the difference in 2026 or later—provided the maximum contribution for 2026 has already been paid in. Contributions are tax deductible and support retirement savings, but the funds are locked until five years before statutory retirement age, except in limited cases such as a property purchase.

New outpatient medical tariffs

Outpatient medical services will, from January 1st, be reimbursed under a new tariff system, Tardoc, which replaces Tarmed. The reform has prompted debate: specialists warn of longer hospital waiting times, while some general practitioners fear lower incomes and thinner emergency coverage in their practices.

Digital identity delayed until mid-2026 at the earliest

Voters approved a federal digital identity in September 2025. The e-ID, to be issued free of charge via the Swiyu app. Launch is expected in 2026, but not before summer. It will allow users to prove their identity online, for instance when opening a bank account or verifying age for restricted products. A beta version is already available but has no legal status.

Other changes ahead

A 13th AHV/AVS state pension payment will be made for the first time in December 2026, and protections against unjustified debt-collection proceedings will be strengthened.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.