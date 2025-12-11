Switzerland’s parliament moves to ban firecrackers

Switzerland’s National Council has voted to outlaw firecrackers, backing a parliamentary counter-proposal to a popular initiative that seeks tighter limits on fireworks, reported SRF. The measure passed by 97 votes to 85. The use of fireworks and their harmful effects will be regulated under the country’s explosives law.

© Martina Badini | Dreamstime.com

The popular initiative, launched by animal-welfare groups, calls for broad protections for people, animals and the environment from the noise and emissions generated by fireworks. It proposes a ban on all categories of pyrotechnics, with exemptions for major supra-regional events subject to cantonal approval.

That, said Regina Durrer-Knobel of the Centre party on behalf of the committee, goes too far and infringes excessively on personal freedom. No one wants to ban fireworks entirely, added Gabriela Suter of the Social Democrats.

Over the objections of the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) and the Liberal Democrats (PLR/FDP), the lower house instead endorsed a narrower counter-proposal. Its aim is to ban firecrackers—devices that produce loud bangs but no visual display. Noise by itself offers no pleasure, several speakers argued.

Permitting rules will not be tightened further. Centre-right parties rejected the idea of requiring training courses for the use of low-risk fireworks. Only low-risk pyrotechnics may continue to be imported without authorisation, and these—such as Bengal matches, small rockets, magic balls and cone fountains—may still be sold and used by the public.

Professional fireworks for national day on August 1st, New Year’s Eve and other public events will also remain permitted. Cantons’ authority to restrict or ban fireworks is clarified.

The Federal Council also opposes the initiative. Albert Rösti, the environment minister, acknowledged that noisy fireworks can have negative effects on people, animals and ecosystems, but argued that such impacts are limited in both space and time.

The proposal now moves to the Council of States, Switzerland’s upper house.

