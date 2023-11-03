Future vote to ban fireworks gets enough signatures

Fireworks are a common festive spectacle in Switzerland. But for some their noise outweighs their benefits. This week, a group announced it had collected more than the 100,000 signatures required to launch a referendum on the subject, reported RTS.

Photo by Designecologist on Pexels.com

In the 18 months allowed, the group collected signatures 137,429 signatures, which it submitted to the federal chancellery for verification this week.

The text of the initiative would ban the use of noisy fireworks, something that would be legally defined. Exceptions would be made for significant events such as those celebrated at a national or cantonal level. Fireworks without detonation would not be included in the restrictions.

The over arching aim of the restrictions is to protect animals and people sensitive to noise for whom the sound is stressful. The noise of fireworks can cause panic in domestic and wild animals and children, said the organising committee.

Environmental pollution is another concern of those behind the plan. More than 300 tonnes of fine particles are emitted into the air annually by fireworks in Switzerland.

A similar vote at a cantonal level took place in Aargau in 2015, but was rejected by 64.5% of voters.

