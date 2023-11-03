Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Future vote to ban fireworks gets enough signatures

Future vote to ban fireworks gets enough signatures

By Leave a Comment

Fireworks are a common festive spectacle in Switzerland. But for some their noise outweighs their benefits. This week, a group announced it had collected more than the 100,000 signatures required to launch a referendum on the subject, reported RTS.

photo of fireworks display
Photo by Designecologist on Pexels.com

In the 18 months allowed, the group collected signatures 137,429 signatures, which it submitted to the federal chancellery for verification this week.

The text of the initiative would ban the use of noisy fireworks, something that would be legally defined. Exceptions would be made for significant events such as those celebrated at a national or cantonal level. Fireworks without detonation would not be included in the restrictions.

The over arching aim of the restrictions is to protect animals and people sensitive to noise for whom the sound is stressful. The noise of fireworks can cause panic in domestic and wild animals and children, said the organising committee.

Environmental pollution is another concern of those behind the plan. More than 300 tonnes of fine particles are emitted into the air annually by fireworks in Switzerland.

A similar vote at a cantonal level took place in Aargau in 2015, but was rejected by 64.5% of voters.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp