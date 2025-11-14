Switzerland launches national campaign against domestic violence

Domestic violence remains one of Switzerland’s gravest social problems, the federal interior ministry notes. In 2024 police recorded 21,127 offences linked to domestic violence—6% more than in 2023 and roughly 40% of all registered crimes. Women account for nearly 70% of victims. More than half of all homicides occur in domestic settings, and NGOs report that femicides continued to rise in 2025.

Against this backdrop the Federal Council has unveiled Switzerland’s first national prevention campaign, reported RTS. Asked about its urgency, Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, the interior minister, conceded that it is not enough, but argued that a coordinated national effort was still necessary.

The initiative was developed by the Federal Office for Gender Equality together with cantonal and communal authorities and civil-society organisations. Its chief aim is to offer support to those affected.

The message, says Ms Baume-Schneider, is that a more equal society is better equipped to confront violence, and that potential victims should not feel isolated or afraid to seek help. Every femicide is a life cut short—and one too many, she said.

The campaign will roll out in three phases: first targeting victims, then their relatives and friends, and finally perpetrators or those at risk of becoming violent. A dedicated website will offer information, advice and tailored support services. From May 2026 the campaign will also promote a new national hotline—142—which will provide round-the-clock assistance once operational.

The material will appear on billboards, social media and in Switzerland’s four national languages, as well as English, Spanish, Portuguese and Albanian. Under the slogan “Equality against violence”, the campaign focuses on everyday situations that reveal power imbalances and early warning signs of abuse. Financial dependence, for example, can trap victims in harmful relationships, whereas couples who see each other as equals are less likely to resort to violence. Equality, the ministry argues, offers protection by fostering autonomy, dialogue and mutual respect.

The campaign forms part of the federal government’s Equality Strategy 2030 and will be monitored and evaluated regularly to assess its impact and adjust it where needed.

