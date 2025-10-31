Zurich court convicts pro-Palestinian activists of trespass

This week, five of the seven of the pro-Palestinian activists accused of taking part in an unauthorised demonstration after they occupied the main hall of ETH Zurich on May 31st, 2024 were convicted of trespassing by the Zurich District Court, reported SRF. Two others, in a separate trial, were cleared after judges found that no valid criminal charges had been filed against them.

The five convicted activists received suspended fines ranging from 20 to 30 daily rates of 30 to 60 Swiss francs, each with a two-year probation period.

“ETH Zurich has the right to control its premises. This right was enforced,” one judge said, adding that participants in the sit-in had been warned in advance. The court rejected arguments invoking a state of emergency or the Genocide Convention, ruling that the defendants had lawful means to express their views on Gaza.

The verdicts are not yet final. A lawyer representing the activists announced an appeal in court.

At the same time, all seven defendants were acquitted of participating in an unauthorised demonstration, as a judge found that the city’s police regulations do not apply to ETH Zurich, which is federal property.

The costs of the investigation and trial were imposed on all seven defendants sentenced on Tuesday.

