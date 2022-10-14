Switzerland’s ETH Zurich remains top university on the continent

Switzerland has two Federal universities. ETH Zurich, famous for educating Einstein, and the far newer EPF Lausanne. This year ETH Zurich remained the highest ranking university in continental Europe, according to Times Higher Education.

ETHZ – source Wikipedia

Ranked 11th globally, ETH Zurich was the highest ranked university in Europe beyond the UK. In Europe including the UK it was ranked fourth behind Oxford (1st globally), Cambridge (3rd) and Imperial College London (10th). EPF Zurich rose to 11th place in 2023 from 15th in 2022. ETHZ is ranked highly for physical sciences (9th globally) and engineering and technology (9th). More detail on ETHZ’s ranking can be viewed here.

EPF Lausanne, EPF Zurich’s younger sibling in French-speaking Switzerland was ranked 41st globally in 2023, a fall of 1 place since 2022. EPFL is ranked highly for computer science (19th), physical sciences (19th) and engineering and technology (19th). More detail on EPFL’s ranking can be viewed here.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





