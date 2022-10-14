Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Switzerland’s ETH Zurich remains top university on the continent

Switzerland’s ETH Zurich remains top university on the continent

By Leave a Comment

Switzerland has two Federal universities. ETH Zurich, famous for educating Einstein, and the far newer EPF Lausanne. This year ETH Zurich remained the highest ranking university in continental Europe, according to Times Higher Education.

ETHZ – source Wikipedia

Ranked 11th globally, ETH Zurich was the highest ranked university in Europe beyond the UK. In Europe including the UK it was ranked fourth behind Oxford (1st globally), Cambridge (3rd) and Imperial College London (10th). EPF Zurich rose to 11th place in 2023 from 15th in 2022. ETHZ is ranked highly for physical sciences (9th globally) and engineering and technology (9th). More detail on ETHZ’s ranking can be viewed here.

EPF Lausanne, EPF Zurich’s younger sibling in French-speaking Switzerland was ranked 41st globally in 2023, a fall of 1 place since 2022. EPFL is ranked highly for computer science (19th), physical sciences (19th) and engineering and technology (19th). More detail on EPFL’s ranking can be viewed here.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp