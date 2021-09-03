ETH Zurich ranked best university in continental Europe

In a global university ranking done by Times Higher Education ETH Zurich was ranked 15th, the highest ranked university in continental Europe.

The next continental European university on the list was the University of Munich (32nd). EPFL in Lausanne, Switzerland’s other Federal university was ranked 40th in a global ranking of more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories.

The top of the ranking was dominated by US universities. 12 of the top 20 were American. Four UK universities also made the top 20.

ETH Zurich was among only four universities, along with Peking University (16th), Tsinghua University (16th) and University of Toronto (18th) outside the US and UK in the top 20.

Among the top 20 scores ranged from 86.7 (University of California, Los Angeles) to 95.3 (Oxford University). ETH Zurich scored 88.2.

ETH Zurich’s highest scores were for international outlook (97.9), research (92.4) and citations (90.7), scoring less well on teaching (81.3) and industry income (62.5). On teaching ETH Zurich ranked 17th globally.

EPFL in Lausanne, Switzerland’s other internationally renowned university, scored 74.1 overall. Its highest scores were for international outlook (98.3) and citations (85.5), scoring less well on teaching (63.8), research (67.0) and industry income (74.9). On teaching EPFL ranked 48th globally, broadly in line with its overall ranking of 40th.

All US and UK universities in the top 20 scored highly on research and citations. Among them scores on research ranged from 88.4 (Imperial College London) to 99.6 (Oxford). On citations the range was 96.0 (University of California, Los Angeles) to 99.9 (Stanford).

